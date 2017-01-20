Jan 20 Quabit Inmobiliaria SA :

* Said on Thursday that it updated its business plan for the period between 2017 and 2021

* Intends to invest 455 million euros ($485.9 million) in urban land

* Says funding totalling up to 130 million euros is secured by an agreement with Avenue Capital Group and a bank financing

* Intends to raise 145 million euros from development and commercialization of own assets (more than 50 percent of its cash flows in 2017-2021) and up to 40 million euros via capital increase

* Intends to pay up to 68 million euros in dividends until 2021

