BRIEF-Real Holding i Sverige carries out two directed offset issues
* THE TWO DIRECTED OFFSET ISSUES WERE FULLY SUBSCRIBED, WHICH MEANS THAT EQUITY INCREASES BY SEK 5,570,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 20 Quabit Inmobiliaria SA :
* Said on Thursday that it updated its business plan for the period between 2017 and 2021
* Intends to invest 455 million euros ($485.9 million) in urban land
* Says funding totalling up to 130 million euros is secured by an agreement with Avenue Capital Group and a bank financing
* Intends to raise 145 million euros from development and commercialization of own assets (more than 50 percent of its cash flows in 2017-2021) and up to 40 million euros via capital increase
* Intends to pay up to 68 million euros in dividends until 2021
($1 = 0.9363 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it acquires a Tokyo-based land on May 30, to build apartment house