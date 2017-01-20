Jan 20 Miraculum SA :

* Said on Thursday that it submitted settlement to terminate the contract with MPS International Sp. z o.o. with effect on July 31, 2017

* The reason for the termination are unsatisfactory provisions of the contract

* The contract was signed on Sept. 18, 2009 and it concerned the production of cosmetics

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)