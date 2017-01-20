BRIEF-India's Rishi Techtex March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 7.6 million rupees versus profit 6.9 million rupees year ago
Jan 20 Miraculum SA :
* Said on Thursday that it submitted settlement to terminate the contract with MPS International Sp. z o.o. with effect on July 31, 2017
* The reason for the termination are unsatisfactory provisions of the contract
* The contract was signed on Sept. 18, 2009 and it concerned the production of cosmetics
* £83m sale of football pools - Gambling Commission licence granted