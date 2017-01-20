BRIEF-London Stock Exchange to acquire yield book & Citi FI indices for $685 mln
* Attractive revenue and cost synergies of $30 million and $18 million respectively to be achieved through new product opportunities and operational efficiencies
LONDON Jan 20 Germany's benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to a one-month high on Friday, giving up earlier falls, as U.S. Treasuries came under renewed selling pressure.
The 10-year German Bund yield rose 3 basis points to a peak of 0.333 percent, with other euro zone bond yields also giving up earlier falls to trade higher on the day.
U.S. Treasury yields, pushed higher this week by stonger-than-expected economic data and comments by Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen signalling a steadily rising path for U.S. rates, climbed to a 2-1/2 week high of 2.506 percent . (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
BERLIN, May 30 Portugal's banks show no signs of needing further state aid and the country does not need a bad bank, Prime Minister Antonio Costa told German newspaper Handelsblatt in an interview published on Tuesday.