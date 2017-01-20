* Sterling weakness and Supreme Court delays potentially hit junior noteholders

By Christopher Spink

LONDON, Jan 20 (IFR) - Junior creditors of Lehman Brothers' London arm have more reasons than most to curse the Brexit case clogging up the UK Supreme Court over the last six weeks.

The judgment in the Brexit case is to be delivered this Tuesday but the use of the court's time may have proved costly to the Lehman creditors.

All 11 judges at the UK's highest court heard the four-day Brexit case, which finished on December 8. Their subsequent deliberations over whether parliamentary backing is needed to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty - to take the UK out of the European Union - has meant other cases have been put on hold.

One of those awaiting judgment is a £7.5bn dispute between the Lehman creditors and PwC, administrator of Lehman Brothers International Europe. Among other issues, the case asks if general claims against LBIE should qualify for compensation against currency losses.

The claims, originally in US dollars, had to be converted to pounds on the date of LBIE's administration in September 2008 to be "proved" under English law.

Since then sterling has weakened significantly, and continues to do so on more political pronouncements from Prime Minister Theresa May indicating a "harder" Brexit is now on the cards.

PwC is asking the court whether it should compensate original dollar claimants by paying them more pounds.

It calculates such extra payments at over £2bn. Lower courts have said PwC should pay out the compensation from the estate's £7.5bn estimated surplus, which has accrued on top of the general claims of £11.5bn that have already been paid in full.

But if these general claimants were also awarded this compensation, the junior creditors with LBIE's US$2.225bn of subordinated notes, held by hedge funds including Elliott Management and King Street, would see their share of the surplus sharply reduced.

NONE AT ALL Tony Lomas, lead LBIE administrator at PwC, told IFR that if the other major question before the court went against the subordinated noteholders then they might not get any share of the surplus at all.

That other question concerns whether interest at the statutory rate of 8% should be paid on general claims before the subordinated bondholders, who are next in line, receive any of the surplus.

That potential interest has amounted to £5bn over the last eight years. Delays here will again only increase what claimants might potentially receive, if that particular judgment goes in their favour too.

"Subject to the Supreme Court judgment, the currency conversion claims have built up to £2bn or more given the weakness of the pound and the basic statutory interest itself is £5bn," said Lomas. "There are scenarios in which the surplus might only be in the region of £7bn or so, meaning that they could eat it all up before subordinated loanholder claims are paid."

The Supreme Court could hand down its judgment quite soon after delivering its Brexit verdict and Lomas estimated it will likely come by mid-February. However, even if it upheld the earlier decisions against the junior bondholders, the estate would not pay out anything more yet.

Related cases are to be heard at the Court of Appeal in London this April over more detailed points.

One case challenges whether some claimants gave up their rights to the currency conversion compensation when they settled with LBIE. Another asks if some of the statutory interest due was effectively paid ahead of the capital received by claimants.

This could reduce the amount that general claimants receive and increase sub-bondholders' share of the surplus.

A third suite of cases is also only just starting. It asks what happens if there is not enough money to pay all the compensation and statutory interest to claimants, given that LBIE was an unlimited liability company.

"If all the legal proceedings go to the Supreme Court then the final judgment will not be handed until 2020 or 2021," said Lomas. "Of course the parties could stop battling before then when more judgments come in and reach a settlement before that date."

Lomas would then be able to start releasing money from the £7.5bn surplus pot to the various classes of claimants and creditors. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Ian Edmondson)