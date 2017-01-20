German stocks - Factors to watch on May 30
FRANKFURT, May 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
Jan 20 Mobile Loyalty Holding AB :
* Expands cooperation with Bonnier News and doubles total scope
* Economic effect of increased scope is calculated to be seen in Q2 2017
Source text: bit.ly/2k8ibSL
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
TOKYO, May 30 Japan's Nikkei share average inched down on Tuesday as the market felt the weight of a stronger yen, although a rise by index heavyweight SoftBank helped curb the losses.