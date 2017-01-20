BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Bioera SpA :
* Says board approves the investment in Meditalia Srl through Bioera Start Up Italia
* Board approves the subscription of no less than 33 pct of Meditalia Srl shares via reserved capital increase of 550,000 euros ($586,135.00)
* Meditalia is active in the manufacturing of biomedical products in plastic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: