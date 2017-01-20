Jan 20 Bioera SpA :

* Says board approves the investment in Meditalia Srl through Bioera Start Up Italia

* Board approves the subscription of no less than 33 pct of Meditalia Srl shares via reserved capital increase of 550,000 euros ($586,135.00)

* Meditalia is active in the manufacturing of biomedical products in plastic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)