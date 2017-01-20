Jan 20 Sasini Ltd :

* FY ended Sept 2016 group revenue of 3.57 billion shillings versus 2.79 billion shillings year ago

* FY group profit before tax of 1.02 billion shillings versus 1.04 billion shillings year ago

* Says board approved payment of second interim dividend of 125% for year ended sept 2016, payable on or about jan 31, 2017 Source : j.mp/2k8qSwq Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)