BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising
Jan 23 Imf Bentham Ltd :
* Proposes to fund claims of certain current & former shareholders of Bellamy's Australia against Bellamy's
* Asx alert-new australian funding - Bellamy's class action,bal-imf.ax
* Persons who purchased shares in Bellamy's at any time during relevant period may be eligible to participate in claim
* It is proposed that class action will be conducted by Slater & Gordon lawyers
* Claims relate to alleged breach by Bellamy's of obligations in connection with trading prospects & future earnings performance for 14 april-9 dec
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results