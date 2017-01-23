Jan 23 Sfinks Polska SA :

* Said on Friday that its Dec. 2015 - Nov. 2016 revenue was 192.0 million zlotys ($47.21 million)

* Dec. 2015 - Nov. 2016 net profit was 4.7 million zlotys

* The financial results presented in the report concern period starting Dec. 1, 2015 and ending Nov. 30, 2016

($1 = 4.0673 zlotys)