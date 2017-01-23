Jan 23 Partners Group Holding AG :

* Said on Sunday Partners Group and PSP Investments to acquire Cerba HealthCare, European operator of clinical pathology laboratories, from PAI Partners

* Cerba employs almost 4,300 people, including 350 biologists, and generated revenues of approximately EUR 630 million in 2016

