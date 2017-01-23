BRIEF-India's Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 46.7 mln rupees versus 46.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 23 Alma Market SA :
* Said on Friday that it is planning further layoffs in the company concerning 425 employees
* The direct causes of redundancies is the reduction of unprofitable retail outlets and the intention to reduce employment at the headquarters in connection with reducing scale of operations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 46.7 mln rupees versus 46.1 million rupees year ago
* Columbia sportswear - on may 26, 2017, co entered into a ninth amendment to its credit agreement dated june 15, 2010 - sec filing