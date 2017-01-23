BRIEF-Promsvyazbank Q1 net interest income up at RUB 7.45 billion
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF RUB 685 MILLION VERSUS RUB 318 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 23Imvest :
* Said on Saturday it received from IS Finance Srl and MC Holding SpA commitment to subscribe or to procure that third parties subscribe for 1.3 million euros ($1.40 million) of 5 million euro capital increase
* The maximum price is 0.3 euro per share
($1 = 0.9302 euros)
* Scotiabank to repurchase up to 24 million of its common shares