Jan 23Imvest :

* Said on Saturday it received from IS Finance Srl and MC Holding SpA commitment to subscribe or to procure that third parties subscribe for 1.3 million euros ($1.40 million) of 5 million euro capital increase

* The maximum price is 0.3 euro per share

($1 = 0.9302 euros)