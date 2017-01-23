BRIEF-Sajodongaone to merge with Korea Flour Mills
* Says it will issue 76.0 million shares to merge with Korea Flour Mills, a milling manufacturing equipment firm
Jan 23 Playway SA :
* Said on Friday that is signed an investment agreement with Jacek Wyszynski, Michal Skalba, Gwidon Budziak, Adrian Przydatek and Damian Chalimoniuk
* Under the agreement the company agreed to acquire new shares in increased share capital of Pyramid Games Sp. z o.o. (Pyramid Games) for 300,000 zlotys ($73,815)
* The company's cash contribution to help with production of "Motorcycle Mechanic" game
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Sun International will boost its stake in Latin America-focused Sun Dreams, the casino and hotel operator said on Tuesday.