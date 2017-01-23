Jan 23 Playway SA :

* Said on Friday that is signed an investment agreement with Jacek Wyszynski, Michal Skalba, Gwidon Budziak, Adrian Przydatek and Damian Chalimoniuk

* Under the agreement the company agreed to acquire new shares in increased share capital of Pyramid Games Sp. z o.o. (Pyramid Games) for 300,000 zlotys ($73,815)

* The company's cash contribution to help with production of "Motorcycle Mechanic" game

