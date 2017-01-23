Jan 23 Biomed-Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :

* Said on Friday that it signs a deal with Ministry of Health for sale and delivery of 25,000 pieces of BCG 10 tuberculosis vaccine

* The deal is worth 747,900 zlotys ($183,954) gross

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.0657 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)