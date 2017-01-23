BRIEF-ASTA signs contract worth 40 mln won
* Says it signed a 40.0 million won contract with Hudson Surface Technology to sell MALDI Plate and Plate holder in Henan province, China
Jan 23 Biomed-Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :
* Said on Friday that it signs a deal with Ministry of Health for sale and delivery of 25,000 pieces of BCG 10 tuberculosis vaccine
* The deal is worth 747,900 zlotys ($183,954) gross
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees