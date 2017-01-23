BRIEF-Sajodongaone to merge with Korea Flour Mills
* Says it will issue 76.0 million shares to merge with Korea Flour Mills, a milling manufacturing equipment firm
Jan 23 Vanet Gida Sanayi Ic ve Dis Ticaret AS :
* Reported on Saturday FY revenue of 6.5 million lira versus 4.8 million lira year ago
* FY net loss was 8.6 million lira ($2.28 million) versus loss of 1.6 million lira year ago
($1 = 3.7760 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Sun International will boost its stake in Latin America-focused Sun Dreams, the casino and hotel operator said on Tuesday.