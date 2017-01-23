BRIEF-Promsvyazbank Q1 net interest income up at RUB 7.45 billion
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF RUB 685 MILLION VERSUS RUB 318 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 23 Tobin Properties AB :
* Intends to buy out co-investors in Sundbyberg
* Intends to acquire all outstanding shares in its associated company SBG Gravensteiner from external co-investors
* Purchase price of all outstanding shares in SBG Gravensteiner amounts to about 130 million Swedish crowns ($14.68 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8528 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Scotiabank to repurchase up to 24 million of its common shares