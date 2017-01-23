BRIEF-Promsvyazbank Q1 net interest income up at RUB 7.45 billion
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF RUB 685 MILLION VERSUS RUB 318 MILLION YEAR AGO
Summary:
** European shares seen lower after Trump's inauguration speech
** Equity index futures trading down around 0.5 pct
** Eyes on SGS as profit falls; study miss could weigh on Actelion
** M&A reports could put UK builders, European insurers in focus
** STOXX 600 fell almost 1 percent last week
* Scotiabank to repurchase up to 24 million of its common shares