Jan 23

* Said on Friday that Cedrob SA (Cedrob) withdrew its application to convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

* Cedrob increased its stake in the company to 82.98 pct on Friday, Jan 20 due to tender offer announced on Nov. 9, 2016

* Gobarto's extraordinary general meeting of shareholders was suppose to vote on the withdrawal of the company from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) and increase its capital by issue of shares

* If Cedrob would receive the remaining shares of Gobarto under tender offer, it would withdraw the company from the WSE

