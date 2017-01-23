Jan 23 Tdc A/S :

* Upgrades its guidance on 2016 equity free cash flow (EFCF) to about 2.10 billion Danish crowns ($303 million) from EFCF over 1.70 billion crowns

* Previous EFCF guidance was improved from EFCF 1.70 billion crowns to EFCF over 1.70 billion crowns

* Better result is primarily driven by different timing of changes in net working capital

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9203 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)