GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy uncertainties dent euro, Asian stocks, lift yen
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
Jan 23 Silgan Holdings Inc :
* Silgan announces agreement to acquire Westrock's specialty closures and dispensing systems business
* Deal for $1.025 billion
* Silgan expects to realize operational cost synergies of $15 million within 24 months following acquisition
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings
* Silgan expects to finance transaction with debt
* Expects deal to be accretive to earnings, excluding impact of purchase accounting adjustments
* Expects deal to be significantly accretive to free cash flow per share in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
May 30 London Stock Exchange (LSE) has agreed to buy Citigroup's fixed-income analytics platform and index business for $685 million in cash, the companies said on Tuesday.