* Says has signed a development agreement with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., South Korea

* The agreement involves an adaptation of Imint's software Vidhance to a new product that is not a smartphone

* The project is divided into phases and the customer has the right to put the project into hold before each phase

* Order value at full execution, is estimated at about 800,000 Swedish crowns ($90,198.78)

