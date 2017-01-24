BRIEF-Immuron Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Koninklijke Philips NV L
* Q4 EBITA totaled 914 million euros ($982.8 million), or 12.6 pct of sales, compared to 3.7 pct of sales in same period of previous year
* Q4 adjusted EBITA amounted to 1 billion euros, or 13.8 pct of sales, compared to 11.9 pct of sales in Q4 2015
* Q4 net income amounted to 640 million euros, compared to a net loss of 39 million euros in Q4 2015
* Proposal to maintain dividend at 0.80 euros per share
* Philips reports a 19 pct improvement in adjusted EBITA to 1 billion euros, net income of 640 million euros and sales of 7.2 billion euros in Q4, with the healthtech portfolio growing at 5 pct Source text: philips.to/2jLMZcY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* oventus and Modern Dental have executed a manufacturing agreement for modern dental to co-manufacture current O2Vent range of products. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: