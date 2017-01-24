Jan 24 Hiddn Solutions ASA :

* Updated on Monday key information regarding rights issue initially published on Jan. 13

* Said maximum number of new shares to be issued is up to about 20.8 million (up to about 26.0 million in event rights issue is fully subscribed and board resolves to utilize its board authorization)

* Subscription price set at 2.89 Norwegian crowns ($0.3460)

* Rights will be listed

