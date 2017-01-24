Jan 24Aves One AG :

* Said that quirin bank AG informed co on Monday that it had exercised fully, amounting to 297,000 shares, the Greenshoe Option relating to up to 297,000 shares that was granted to the bank in the context of the capital increase

* Greenshoe shares were made available by an existing shareholder via securities lending.

