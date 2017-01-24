Jan 24 Pegas Nonwovens Sa
* Pegas nonwovens announces the approval of the tender offer
in connection with the delisting of shares from trading on the
warsaw stock exchange
* Pegas nonwovens says subject of the tender offer are
434,531 shares, or 4.71 percent of the share capital of the
company
* Pegas nonwovens says purchase price for these shares was
set in accordance with the legal regulations at pln 127 per
share
* The start of the period for the registration of requests
for the acceptance of the Tender Offer was set to 26 January
2017. The final date for the registration of requests for the
acceptance of the Tender Offer was set to 24 February 2017.
