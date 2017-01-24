UPDATE 3-Golf-Woods apologises for DUI arrest, blames medication
* Woods says didn't know medications affected him so strongly
Jan 24 TXT e-solutions :
* Said on Monday that it expects Q4 2016 revenue of about 19.1 million euros, up 18 pct compared to 16.1 million euros in Q4 2015
* Consolidated revenues 2016 will top about 69.2 million euros, a 12 pct increase year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Woods says didn't know medications affected him so strongly
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 25 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 30 Astro Malaysia Ho