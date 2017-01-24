Jan 24 TXT e-solutions :

* Said on Monday that it expects Q4 2016 revenue of about 19.1 million euros, up 18 pct compared to 16.1 million euros in Q4 2015

* Consolidated revenues 2016 will top about 69.2 million euros, a 12 pct increase year on year

