Jan 24 M1 Ltd

* Propose final dividend of 5.9 cents per ordinary share

* Says q4 operating revenue s$313.9 million versus s$307.9 million last year

* Q4 net profit s$31.8 million versus s$43.6 million last year

* "Market conditions are expected to remain challenging in current year"

* "We will also see entry of a new mobile network operator in near term"