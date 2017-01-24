BRIEF--Mobilicom partners with Nextvision
* Partnership for high-end camera & communication drone solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 M1 Ltd
* Propose final dividend of 5.9 cents per ordinary share
* Says q4 operating revenue s$313.9 million versus s$307.9 million last year
* Q4 net profit s$31.8 million versus s$43.6 million last year
* "Market conditions are expected to remain challenging in current year"
* "We will also see entry of a new mobile network operator in near term" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Partnership for high-end camera & communication drone solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ruwan Weerasooriya will assume role of executive chair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: