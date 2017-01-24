LONDON Jan 24 HSBC said on Tuesday it
plans to close 62 branches and fire more than 180 employees
marking the end of its branch restructuring program in Britain
aimed at reducing costs.
HSBC said the number of customers using branches for
transactions has fallen by about 40 percent over the last five
years, while the number of people making digital transactions
has increased.
"This marks the end of our branch restructuring programme,"
said Antonio Simoes, chief executive of HSBC in Britain. "We now
feel we have the right branch network that complements the other
ways in which customers now choose to interact with us."
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by Anjuli Davies)