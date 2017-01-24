BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 24 Swaraj Engines Ltd
* Says Dec-quarter net profit 153 million rupees
* Dec-quarter net sales 1.54 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec-quarter last year was 83.5 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 1.05 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2jMY65o Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago