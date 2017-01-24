Jan 24 W&T Offshore Inc :
* W&T Offshore announces 2017 capital budget and provides
production and expense guidance for 2017
* expects total production for full year 2017 15.2 MMBoe -
16.8 MMBoe
* says its board of directors has approved a 2017 capital
expenditure budget of $125 million
* Expects total production in 2017 to be approximately 4%
higher than mid-point of company's expected production in 2016
* Currently anticipates drilling six to eight wells during
2017 in gulf of Mexico
* 2017 capital plan includes performing between 20 and 25
recompletions at a cost of approximately $26 million
* Expect to realize higher adjusted EBITDA and better
adjusted EBITDA margins in 2017 than experienced in 2015 and
2016
* Sees Q1 total production 3.7 MMBoe - 4.1 MMBoe
