BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund acquires two large format retail centres
* Entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire two large format retail centres located in metropolitan sydney for $436 million
Jan 24 French market regulator AMF says in a statement:
* Groupe Arnault now owns 8.74 pct of Carrefour capital, 11.46 percent of voting rights
* Colony Capital no longer holds shares in Carrefour
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast