BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 24 Dixy Group says:
* Dixy President Pedro Pereira da Silva and vice presidents Julio Marques Duarte and Juan Giralt Silva leave the management board and the company, effective Jan. 24.
* The board of directors elected Sergei Belyakov, the chief executive officer, Alexander Komissarov, head of Megamart division; Oleg Zhunikov, head of Victoria division; Artem Afanasiev, general counsel, Vasiliy Bulatov, director of the assets protection department, to the new management Board. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million