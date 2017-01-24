BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund acquires two large format retail centres
* Entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire two large format retail centres located in metropolitan sydney for $436 million
MILAN Jan 24 Italian mid-tier lender Banca Carige aims to sell a first tranche of bad loans with a total nominal value of 1 billion euros by the end of February, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The sale of a first batch could come soon, in about a month," said the source, adding the aim is to take advantage of a state-backed guarantee mechanism.
The Genoa-based lender has a total of 7.1 billion euros problem loans, 3.7 billion of which are unlikely to ever be paid back.
The bank has to present a strategic plan and a timeline to reduce its deteriorated loans to the European Central Bank also by the end of February.
Shares in Banca Carige were up 9 percent at 1616 GMT. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Giulia Segreti)
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast