BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Jan 25 MSC Group AB :
* Said on Tuesday had entered into binding agreement for acquisition of all 1,130 shares in Empir Solutions AB
* Payment consists of 13 million Swedish crowns ($1.47 million) in cash as well as issue of 6 million new shares towards sellers
* Issue of 6 million new shares corresponds to dilution of about 14.2 pct of the total number of shares in the company calculated before the issue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.8581 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
May 29 Frank Deford, who as a journalist for Sports Illustrated was known as a master of long-form storytelling and as a regular commentator for National Public Radio brought sports to life for many listeners with only a passing interest in athletics, has died at age 78, his wife said on Monday.