Jan 25 Vistin Pharma Asa :

* Preliminary adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2016 is negative 1.8 million Norwegian crowns ($215,246.64), compared to positive 4.3 million crowns in same quarter of 2015

* Adjusted results for Q4 include an impact of about 5.1 million crowns from lower volumes available for sale, caused by temporary stop in production of metformin

* Q4 total revenue and income 93.5 million crowns versus 104.5 million crowns year ago