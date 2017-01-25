BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 Hongkong Chinese Ltd :
* HKC and Norfyork International entered into a letter of exclusivity with Cosenza Investments
* Norfyork agreed that in consideration of HK$130 million paid by Cosenza in cash to HKC, it shall grant Cosenza certain exclusivity rights
* Exclusivity rights for a period of 18 months
* Rights in relation to negotiation of proposed sale and purchase of a majority stake in Lippo Securities Holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct