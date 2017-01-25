Jan 25 Hongkong Chinese Ltd :

* HKC and Norfyork International entered into a letter of exclusivity with Cosenza Investments

* Norfyork agreed that in consideration of HK$130 million paid by Cosenza in cash to HKC, it shall grant Cosenza certain exclusivity rights

* Exclusivity rights for a period of 18 months

* Rights in relation to negotiation of proposed sale and purchase of a majority stake in Lippo Securities Holdings