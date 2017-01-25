Jan 25 M.video :

* Safmar Group, which agreed to buy Russian electronics retailer M.video in December, plans to merge it with Eldorado, Interfax reports citing Safmar co-owner Mikhail Gutseriyev.

* Safmar aims for the merged company to generate 1 trillion roubles ($16.88 billion) in annual sales, he said.

* Safmar has no plans to delist M.video, Gutseriyev said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.2337 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)