BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 M.video :
* Safmar Group, which agreed to buy Russian electronics retailer M.video in December, plans to merge it with Eldorado, Interfax reports citing Safmar co-owner Mikhail Gutseriyev.
* Safmar aims for the merged company to generate 1 trillion roubles ($16.88 billion) in annual sales, he said.
* Safmar has no plans to delist M.video, Gutseriyev said. Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.2337 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: