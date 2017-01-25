PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 TE Connectivity Ltd :
* TE Connectivity announces financial results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.15
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.13 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $3.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.97 to $1.01
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $4.04 to $4.24
* Sees Q2 2017 sales $3.025 billion to $3.125 billion
* Sees FY 2017 sales $12.2 billion to $12.6 billion
* Orders, excluding Subcom, were $3.1 billion in quarter, up 10 percent organically from Q1 of 2016
* Raises organic sales and earnings outlook for full fiscal year
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted EPS of $4.30 to $4.50
* For full year, sees 3 percent actual and 4 percent organic net sales growth at mid-point versus prior year
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.34, revenue view $12.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.04, revenue view $3.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.05 to $1.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.