BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 TXM SA IPO-TXM.WA:
* Buys Centrum Handlowe Brukowa Marketing sp. z o.o. for 4,536 zlotys ($1,119) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0545 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: