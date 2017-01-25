PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Boeing Co :
* Boeing reports fourth-quarter results and provides 2017 guidance
* Q4 revenue view $23.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $23.29 billion
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $2.59
* Q4 non-GAAP core earnings per share $2.47
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $10.25 to $10.45
* Sees 2017 GAAP eps of between $10.25 and $10.45; sees 2017 core eps of between $9.10 and $9.30
* Sees 2017 operating cash flow expected to increase to approximately $10.75 billion
* Q4 free cash flow $2,233 million versus $2,496 million
* Total company backlog at Q4-end $473 billion versus $462 billion at Q3-end
* Revenue guidance is between $90.5 and $92.5 billion, including increased commercial deliveries of between 760 and 765 for 2017
* Q4 commercial airplanes revenue $ 16,241 million versus $16,098 million
* Sees 2017 revenue $90.5 billion - $92.5 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.31, revenue view $93.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 net orders $32 billion versus $15 billion in Q3
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of about $2.3 billion
* Sees 2017 commercial airplanes deliveries 760 - 765 units
* Sees 2017 commercial airplanes revenue $62.5 billion - $63.5 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
