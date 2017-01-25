BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) :
* Says the Japanese patent authorities has decided to approve the companys patent application comprising the nanoparticles that are the foundation of the SpagoPix project
* The patent include the companys nanoparticles which will now gain market exclusivity in Japan until at least 2032
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: