Jan 25 Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) :

* Says the Japanese patent authorities has decided to approve the companys patent application comprising the nanoparticles that are the foundation of the SpagoPix project

* The patent include the companys nanoparticles which will now gain market exclusivity in Japan until at least 2032

Source text: bit.ly/2ksFBGm

(Gdynia Newsroom)