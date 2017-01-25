MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) -

* Surgutnefetgaz issued a tender to sell 200,000 tonnes of Urals crude oil for loading from Primorsk on February 8-9 and 11-12, traders said.

* The tender closes on January 26 at 14:00 Moscow time.

* Surgutneftegaz sold in a spot tender on Monday 200,000 tonnes of Urals crude for loading from Ust-Luga on February 5-6 and 6-7 at discounts of some $1.55-$1.60 a barrel to dated Brent to Shell and Repsol. (Reporting by Olga Yagova)