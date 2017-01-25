Jan 25 Citigroup Inc :

* Cash redemption price payable for notes on redemption date will equal par plus EUR1.58 million in accrued and unpaid interest

* Citigroup announces approximately EUR663 million redemption of 3.625% fixed / floating rate callable subordinated notes due November 2017

* Redemption date for notes is February 28, 2017

* Basel III tier 2 capital will not be affected by planned redemption