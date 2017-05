Jan 26 IMS SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it has set the number of shares to be bought back under the third tranche of its share buy back program at up to 300,000 and the price at 3 zlotys ($0.7412) per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.0445 zlotys) ($1 = 4.0477 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)