COLUMN-In age of 'superstar firms,' index investing logic holds: James Saft
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
Jan 26 AIK Fotboll AB :
* Said on Wednesday AIK Fotboll and defender Jos Hooiveld agreed to terminate contract as per Jan. 25
* Jos Hooiveld's contract was to run until end of December 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
* Seven-Eleven Japan will limit access to personal information held in retailer's stores by using facial recognition technology from NEC Corp - Nikkei