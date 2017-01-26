Jan 26Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* Said on Wednesday it had received from Ernesto Bertarelli, Donata Guichard-Bertarelli, Maria-Iris Bertarelli, and Ralf Arnold, Markus Kühnle and Thomas Terhorst the notification that they have combined their respective shareholdings in Santhera to form a new shareholder group

* They have formed a new shareholder group with a combined holding in Santhera of 18.84 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)