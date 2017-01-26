Jan 26 Fundusz Hipoteczny DOM SA (FHD) :

* Said on Wednesday that has initiated review of strategic options related to the company's further development

* The new strategy has been put forward thanks to improving financial situation of the company and positive change in the market environment

* Under above considerations FHD may change the structure of financing of its activities

* As an option, FHD may increase activity in the field of sales and marketing services

* FHD, as a variant of strategy, may intensify activities related to creating a legal environment for reverse mortgage

* No decisions related to the choice of a specific option and new investors have been taken and it is uncertain if and when such a decision will be taken in the future

