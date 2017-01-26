Jan 26 Fundusz Hipoteczny DOM SA (FHD) :
* Said on Wednesday that has initiated review of strategic
options related to the company's further development
* The new strategy has been put forward thanks to improving
financial situation of the company and positive change in the
market environment
* Under above considerations FHD may change the structure of
financing of its activities
* As an option, FHD may increase activity in the field of
sales and marketing services
* FHD, as a variant of strategy, may intensify activities
related to creating a legal environment for reverse mortgage
* No decisions related to the choice of a specific option
and new investors have been taken and it is uncertain if and
when such a decision will be taken in the future
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)