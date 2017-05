Jan 26Solvesta AG :

* Announced on Wednesday use of authorized capital 2016 / I of up to 6,800 new shares

* Share capital to be increased from currently 830,500 euros to up to 837,300 euros ($899,343.93)by issuing up to 6,800 new shares against cash contributions

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9310 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)