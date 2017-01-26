BRIEF-Housing and Development Bank Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 556.8 million versus EGP 183.7 million year ago
Jan 26 IndygoTech Minerals SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its board resolved to withdraw the resolution of its extraordinary general meeting concerning the issue of series K shares
* The reason for the withdrawal is the termination by the company of the agreement for preparation of the public offering with pre-emptive rights and applying for admission of shares to trading on the regulated market concluded with a brokerage for reasons attributable to the contractor and the inability to carry out the public offering
* The company resolved to issue series K shares on Aug. 9, 2016
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Carlaw Capital V Corp says has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in Capital of Charrua