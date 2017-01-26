BRIEF-Jaba I Inversiones Inmobiliarias proposes merger by absorption of units
May 29 JABA I INVERSIONES INMOBILIARIAS SOCIMI SA:
Jan 26 Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust
* FY net property income HK$1.41 billion versus HK$1.32 billion
* FY revenue HK$ 1.975 billion versus HK$1.88 billion
* FY DPU 49.23 HK cents
* "Fortune Reit's portfolio of private housing estate retail properties is expected to remain resilient" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)