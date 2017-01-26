Jan 26 Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

* FY net property income HK$1.41 billion versus HK$1.32 billion

* FY revenue HK$ 1.975 billion versus HK$1.88 billion

* FY DPU 49.23 HK cents

* "Fortune Reit's portfolio of private housing estate retail properties is expected to remain resilient"